Mizuho Raises Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Price Target to $75.00

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on THC. Barclays boosted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $71.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $70.84 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $62.88.

Shares of THC opened at $67.76 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 2.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.66. Tenet Healthcare has a one year low of $21.34 and a one year high of $74.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.91, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.52. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 60.15%. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Paola M. Arbour sold 1,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.94, for a total transaction of $136,542.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Meghan Fitzgerald sold 6,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.57, for a total transaction of $391,146.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,828 shares in the company, valued at $2,150,445.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,095 shares of company stock worth $2,221,382 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 79,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,331,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

