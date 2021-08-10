Benchmark Cuts Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Price Target to $53.00

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) had its price objective trimmed by Benchmark from $59.00 to $53.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ADNT. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Adient from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Adient from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Adient from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adient from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.73.

Shares of ADNT opened at $39.22 on Monday. Adient has a 12-month low of $15.57 and a 12-month high of $53.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.52, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 3.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.64.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.68). Adient had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 18.97%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.78) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Adient will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Michel Pierre Rose Berthelin sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total value of $43,614.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,047,774.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jerome J. Dorlack sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total transaction of $209,610.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,672 shares in the company, valued at $5,481,161.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADNT. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Adient by 2,292.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 82,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,646,000 after buying an additional 79,032 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Adient in the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,813,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adient by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 138,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,140,000 after purchasing an additional 4,149 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Adient by 339.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 78,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,485,000 after purchasing an additional 60,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Adient by 85.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 64,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 29,651 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's products include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally.

