Advisory Services Network LLC Acquires 8,288 Shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) by 181.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,288 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 during the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 during the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 during the 1st quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 during the 1st quarter valued at about $178,000.

Get ProShares Short S&P500 alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SH opened at $14.88 on Tuesday. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 12 month low of $14.85 and a 12 month high of $21.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.32.

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

Featured Article: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.