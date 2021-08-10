Advisory Services Network LLC Has $208,000 Stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Advisory Services Network LLC trimmed its position in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 18.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,797 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Ciena were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in Ciena by 1,153.8% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 489 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ciena during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 3,705.9% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 647 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Ciena in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Ciena in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CIEN shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. increased their target price on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Ciena from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Ciena from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.14.

In other news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.26, for a total transaction of $51,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.87, for a total transaction of $113,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 50,599 shares of company stock valued at $2,830,542 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CIEN opened at $56.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.30, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.06. Ciena Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.03 and a fifty-two week high of $61.45.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $833.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.15 million. Ciena had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

