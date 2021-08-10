Advisory Services Network LLC Has $200,000 Stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR)

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) by 144.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,500 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Braemar Hotels & Resorts were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP grew its position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 820.3% in the 1st quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 2,300,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 99,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 23,400 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 26,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 5,929 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 106,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 27,261 shares during the period. Finally, QS Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $309,000. 34.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Braemar Hotels & Resorts news, COO Jeremy Welter bought 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.50 per share, for a total transaction of $101,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew D. Rinaldi acquired 4,444 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.50 per share, for a total transaction of $99,990.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 10,944 shares of company stock worth $211,920 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BHR shares. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Sunday, August 1st.

Shares of NYSE:BHR opened at $5.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.80. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $2.17 and a 1-year high of $7.45. The company has a market cap of $253.61 million, a PE ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 2.94.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.15). Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 21.57% and a negative return on equity of 21.88%. Equities research analysts forecast that Braemar Hotels & Resorts will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

About Braemar Hotels & Resorts

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

