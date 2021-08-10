Advisory Services Network LLC Makes New Investment in Document Security Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS)

Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Document Security Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 38,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Document Security Systems during the first quarter worth $131,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Document Security Systems during the first quarter worth $456,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Document Security Systems by 83.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,162 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 4,160 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Document Security Systems by 206.1% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 45,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 30,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Document Security Systems during the first quarter worth $474,000. 5.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Document Security Systems alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN DSS opened at $1.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 13.80 and a quick ratio of 13.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.42. Document Security Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.27 and a 1 year high of $10.55. The company has a market capitalization of $44.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.95.

Document Security Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. Document Security Systems had a negative net margin of 1.01% and a negative return on equity of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $4.94 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Document Security Systems, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Heng Fai Ambrose Chan acquired 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.70 per share, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 33.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Document Security Systems

Document Security Systems, Inc engages in the development and distribution of paper and plastic products designed to protect valuable information from unauthorized scanning, copying, and digital imaging. It operates through the following segments: Packaging and Printing, Plastics, Digital, Technology Management, Direct Marketing, and Corporate.

Featured Article: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Document Security Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS).

Receive News & Ratings for Document Security Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Document Security Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.