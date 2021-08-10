Advisory Services Network LLC Buys 3,500 Shares of Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN)

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) by 31.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Orange were worth $179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lesa Sroufe & Co lifted its holdings in shares of Orange by 0.6% in the first quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 147,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Orange by 7.7% in the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Orange by 7.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 22,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Orange by 142.3% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Orange by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,012 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 2,934 shares during the last quarter. 0.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ORAN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Orange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. lowered shares of Orange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Orange in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Orange in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

NYSE:ORAN opened at $11.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Orange S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $10.15 and a fifty-two week high of $13.09.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.545 per share. This represents a yield of 8.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th. This is an increase from Orange’s previous dividend of $0.22. Orange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.23%.

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. It operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

