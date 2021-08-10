Royal Bank of Canada Grows Stock Position in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH) by 7.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 95,780 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,631 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund were worth $1,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its stake in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 2.4% in the first quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 87,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 106.0% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $158,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 959.2% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 16,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 14,752 shares during the period. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund in the first quarter valued at about $284,000.

Shares of NBH stock opened at $16.04 on Tuesday. Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.05 and a fifty-two week high of $17.00.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.0624 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th.

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Company Profile

Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds which have income that is exempt from federal income tax and have remaining maturities of less than 15 years.

