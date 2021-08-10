Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $91.73.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ARWR shares. SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, June 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $109.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Chardan Capital lowered their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, insider James Hassard sold 3,625 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.22, for a total value of $323,422.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas B. Given sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.21, for a total transaction of $401,445.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,125 shares of company stock worth $1,174,118. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Architects LLC lifted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the second quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 15,453 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 60.3% in the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 79,649 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,596,000 after purchasing an additional 29,959 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 27.9% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,658 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. 62.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARWR opened at $62.78 on Tuesday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $32.86 and a one year high of $93.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.02. The firm has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of -51.04 and a beta of 1.24.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.21). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 28.00% and a negative net margin of 116.97%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It develops medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC. The company was founded by R.

