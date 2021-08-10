Citadel Advisors LLC Takes Position in East Resources Acquisition (OTCMKTS:ERESU)

Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in East Resources Acquisition (OTCMKTS:ERESU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of East Resources Acquisition by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,297,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,186,000 after acquiring an additional 26,691 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in East Resources Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. Condor Capital Management bought a new stake in East Resources Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in East Resources Acquisition by 2,596.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 7,815 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ERESU stock opened at $10.09 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.20. East Resources Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.02 and a 12 month high of $11.59.

East Resources Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. East Resources Acquisition Company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

