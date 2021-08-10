Citadel Advisors LLC Takes Position in CynergisTek, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK)

Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CynergisTek, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 56,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CynergisTek by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 186,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 41,966 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in CynergisTek by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 225,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 50,997 shares during the period. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in CynergisTek by 1,133.3% during the 1st quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 185,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 170,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK opened at $2.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.85 million, a PE ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.19. CynergisTek, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.96 and a 1-year high of $2.90.

CynergisTek (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.17 million during the quarter. CynergisTek had a negative net margin of 97.78% and a negative return on equity of 58.81%.

About CynergisTek

CynergisTek, Inc engages in the provision of cybersecurity, privacy, and compliance services for companies. It provides these services through assessment and technical testing, remediation, management, and validation services. The company was founded on September 7, 2017 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

