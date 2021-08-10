Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) PT Raised to $110.00 at Cowen

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) had its target price boosted by Cowen from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PWR. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Quanta Services from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp raised their price target on Quanta Services from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on Quanta Services from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Quanta Services from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Quanta Services has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $90.73.

PWR stock opened at $92.08 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a PE ratio of 26.77 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $90.32. Quanta Services has a fifty-two week low of $46.35 and a fifty-two week high of $101.96.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 4.46%. Equities research analysts expect that Quanta Services will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.23%.

In other Quanta Services news, Director John Michal Conaway sold 3,500 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total value of $313,495.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,226 shares in the company, valued at $647,232.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Capital Management of KS Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the first quarter worth approximately $3,006,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 9.1% in the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 199,394 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,543,000 after acquiring an additional 16,588 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 16.0% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 165,991 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,605,000 after acquiring an additional 22,951 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 17.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,089,653 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,867,000 after acquiring an additional 163,198 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,859,379 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,043,389,000 after acquiring an additional 507,290 shares during the period. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

