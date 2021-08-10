ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) Research Coverage Started at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) in a report issued on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock.

ADCT has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ADC Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of ADC Therapeutics from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of ADC Therapeutics from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.33.

Shares of ADCT opened at $27.27 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.51, a current ratio of 7.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.33 and a beta of 2.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.15. ADC Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $20.01 and a 1 year high of $50.01.

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.10). As a group, equities research analysts expect that ADC Therapeutics will post -3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Redmile Group LLC raised its stake in ADC Therapeutics by 8.1% during the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 7,308,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,398,000 after purchasing an additional 549,624 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 5.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,142,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,702,000 after acquiring an additional 155,335 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 16.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,053,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,347,000 after acquiring an additional 422,757 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 39.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,745,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,025,000 after acquiring an additional 780,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matthews International Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 153.8% in the first quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 607,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,836,000 after acquiring an additional 368,300 shares in the last quarter. 48.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ADC Therapeutics

ADC Therapeutics SA, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its lead product candidates are loncastuximab tesirine (ADCT-402), an ADC that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and follicular lymphoma, and Phase III clinical trial in combination with rituximab to treat relapsed or refractory DLBCL, as well as Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for relapsed or refractory DLBCL and mantle cell lymphoma; and camidanlumab tesirine (ADCT-301), an ADC that is in a pivotal Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory Hodgkin lymphoma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma, and Phase Ib clinical trial for selected advanced solid tumors.

