PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) PT Raised to $49.00

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $172.11 target price (up previously from $150.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Evercore ISI reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $170.86 price target (down previously from $174.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded PerkinElmer from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $141.33.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

PKI opened at $186.68 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.60. PerkinElmer has a one year low of $111.46 and a one year high of $188.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.01.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The medical research company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.43. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 37.29% and a net margin of 24.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PerkinElmer will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.37%.

In other news, insider Andrew Okun sold 2,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total transaction of $345,332.70. Also, Director Sylvie Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.57, for a total value of $777,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 140,877 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,073,000 after purchasing an additional 4,624 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer during the 1st quarter valued at $1,854,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 319,388 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,975,000 after purchasing an additional 50,839 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 67,950 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PerkinElmer in the 1st quarter valued at $1,950,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

Further Reading: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.