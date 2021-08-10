Uni-Select (OTCMKTS:UNIEF) Price Target Increased to C$20.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Uni-Select (OTCMKTS:UNIEF) had its target price lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on UNIEF. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Uni-Select from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Uni-Select from C$18.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of OTCMKTS UNIEF opened at $13.00 on Monday. Uni-Select has a one year low of $4.59 and a one year high of $13.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.30.

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and The Parts Alliance U.K. segments. The company also engages in the distribution of automotive aftermarket parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

