DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Now Covered by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) in a research note released on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on DKNG. Argus reduced their price target on DraftKings from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on DraftKings from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Guggenheim began coverage on DraftKings in a report on Friday, April 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark increased their price objective on DraftKings from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price objective on DraftKings from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $68.83.

Get DraftKings alerts:

NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $52.36 on Monday. DraftKings has a twelve month low of $30.51 and a twelve month high of $74.38. The company has a current ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.88. The firm has a market cap of $21.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.87 and a beta of 1.93.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.36). DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 54.67% and a negative net margin of 118.88%. The firm had revenue of $312.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.34 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that DraftKings will post -2.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jason Park sold 53,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.18, for a total value of $2,410,353.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 341,892 shares in the company, valued at $15,446,680.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 333,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total value of $14,693,318.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,165,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,705,554.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,674,973 shares of company stock worth $180,634,997 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of DraftKings by 211.5% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 13,628,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,986,000 after purchasing an additional 9,252,827 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its stake in DraftKings by 88,968.0% in the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 10,011,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,450,000 after buying an additional 10,000,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in DraftKings by 15.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,367,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,147,000 after buying an additional 1,142,768 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in DraftKings by 94.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,580,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,471,000 after buying an additional 3,675,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in DraftKings by 108.6% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,100,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,146,000 after buying an additional 3,696,004 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.07% of the company’s stock.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.