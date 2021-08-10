Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 652,300 Shares of Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VSPR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VSPR) by 81.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,452,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 652,300 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vesper Healthcare Acquisition were worth $15,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Vesper Healthcare Acquisition by 186.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 9,299 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vesper Healthcare Acquisition during the first quarter worth $155,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vesper Healthcare Acquisition during the first quarter worth $161,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vesper Healthcare Acquisition during the first quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vesper Healthcare Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $290,000.

Separately, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Vesper Healthcare Acquisition in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.50 target price on the stock.

VSPR opened at $18.40 on Tuesday. Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.71 and a 52-week high of $13.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.70.

About Vesper Healthcare Acquisition

Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

