Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys Shares of 452,908 Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 452,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $15,458,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.55% of Hilltop as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Hilltop in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $696,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Hilltop in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,053,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Hilltop by 70.4% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 39,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after buying an additional 16,200 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilltop during the first quarter worth $928,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hilltop during the first quarter worth $313,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HTH shares. Piper Sandler began coverage on Hilltop in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.89 price target (down from $35.00) on shares of Hilltop in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Hilltop from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $31.89 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.13.

Hilltop stock opened at $33.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.08. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.80 and a 52-week high of $39.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.20.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $447.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.49 million. Hilltop had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 19.92%. Hilltop’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Hilltop’s payout ratio is currently 10.48%.

Hilltop Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination and Insurance. The Banking segment includes business banking, personal banking, wealth and investment management. The Broker-Dealer segment includes the following lines of business: public finance, capital markets, retail, structured finance, clearing services and securities lending.

