Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $15.35 Million Stock Holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 155,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 18,300 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $15,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ATO. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Atmos Energy by 759.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,253,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $120,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,468 shares in the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Atmos Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,355,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Atmos Energy by 110.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 638,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,155,000 after buying an additional 335,384 shares during the period. Pensioenfonds Rail & OV increased its holdings in Atmos Energy by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Pensioenfonds Rail & OV now owns 1,271,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $125,643,000 after buying an additional 331,068 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Atmos Energy by 428.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 249,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,615,000 after buying an additional 201,935 shares during the period. 78.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Atmos Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.20.

Shares of NYSE:ATO opened at $101.12 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $84.59 and a 52-week high of $107.02.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $605.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.73 million. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 20.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.97%.

Atmos Energy Profile

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

