Jane Street Group LLC Makes New $44,000 Investment in Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,949 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Separately, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,814 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 4,412 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PBT opened at $5.18 on Tuesday. Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a 52 week low of $2.11 and a 52 week high of $5.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.44 million, a PE ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 1.20.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.13 million for the quarter. Permian Basin Royalty Trust had a net margin of 86.80% and a return on equity of 1,776.08%.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.021 dividend. This is a positive change from Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%.

About Permian Basin Royalty Trust

Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company owns a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties comprising Dune, Judkins, McKnight, Tubb, Devonian, and Waddell fields located in Crane County, Texas.

