Jane Street Group LLC Purchases New Shares in Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 14,670 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Martin Midstream Partners by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 37,939 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 14,284 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Martin Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth $2,358,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Martin Midstream Partners by 109.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 51,164 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 26,791 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Martin Midstream Partners by 253.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,879 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 22,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Martin Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Martin Midstream Partners alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Martin Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of Martin Midstream Partners stock opened at $2.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $112.14 million, a P/E ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 2.82. Martin Midstream Partners L.P. has a one year low of $1.03 and a one year high of $3.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.90.

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The pipeline company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.04). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Martin Midstream Partners L.P. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Martin Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is -11.76%.

Martin Midstream Partners Company Profile

Martin Midstream Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, engages in terminalling, processing, storage, and packaging of petroleum products and by-products primarily in the United States Gulf Coast region. The company's Terminalling and Storage segment owns or operates 17 marine shore-based terminal facilities and 13 specialty terminal facilities that provide storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products.

See Also: What is the balance sheet?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP).

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.