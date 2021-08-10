National Bank Financial Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN)

Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial lowered their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Stantec in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 5th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.41. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform Overweight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Stantec’s FY2022 earnings at $2.01 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Stantec from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Stantec in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Stantec from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Stantec from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stantec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Stantec presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.65.

Shares of Stantec stock opened at $46.34 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.18. Stantec has a fifty-two week low of $28.10 and a fifty-two week high of $49.61. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.98 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1316 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.46%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STN. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stantec in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Stantec during the first quarter worth $66,000. Weil Company Inc. bought a new position in Stantec during the first quarter valued at about $250,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Stantec in the first quarter worth about $257,000. Finally, Gitterman Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stantec during the 2nd quarter worth about $277,000. 60.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stantec

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

