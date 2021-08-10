Jane Street Group LLC Invests $33,000 in Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Target Hospitality by 20.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 4,095 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Target Hospitality by 1.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 346,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 4,591 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Target Hospitality by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 6,168 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Target Hospitality by 15.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 72,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 9,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Target Hospitality during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 18.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TH shares. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Target Hospitality in a report on Monday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Target Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $4.50 in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Target Hospitality from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Target Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.15.

TH stock opened at $3.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $390.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.76. Target Hospitality Corp. has a one year low of $0.82 and a one year high of $4.70.

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $45.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.93 million. Target Hospitality had a negative net margin of 22.32% and a negative return on equity of 43.57%. Research analysts predict that Target Hospitality Corp. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Target Hospitality Profile

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Permian Basin, Bakken Basin, Government, and TCPL Keystone. The company owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units with approximately 13,800 beds across 26 communities.

