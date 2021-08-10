Citadel Advisors LLC Sells 489,093 Shares of Population Health Investment Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHICU)

Citadel Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Population Health Investment Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHICU) by 97.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 489,093 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Population Health Investment were worth $110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHICU. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Population Health Investment during the 1st quarter valued at about $163,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Population Health Investment by 964.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,470 shares during the period. Littlejohn & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Population Health Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $251,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Population Health Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $254,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Population Health Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $159,000.

PHICU stock opened at $10.13 on Tuesday. Population Health Investment Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.91 and a fifty-two week high of $11.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.17.

Population Health Investment Co, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

