Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $476,000 Stake in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its holdings in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,138 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in GATX were worth $476,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of GATX in the first quarter valued at about $91,000. First Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of GATX by 34.4% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,720 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of GATX in the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GATX in the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of GATX by 291.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,196 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the period. 94.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GATX opened at $90.99 on Tuesday. GATX Co. has a 1 year low of $61.37 and a 1 year high of $106.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $91.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 30.13 and a beta of 0.98.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $317.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.17 million. GATX had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 7.13%. GATX’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that GATX Co. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. GATX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.57%.

In related news, EVP Robert C. Lyons sold 27,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.90, for a total value of $2,702,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,424,931.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

GATX has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet cut shares of GATX from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of GATX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $89.97 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of GATX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of GATX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. GATX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.99.

About GATX

GATX Corp. engages in leasing and owning railcar and fleets in North America, Europe and Asia. It operates through the following segments: Rail North America, Rail International and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment provides railcars pursuant to full-service leases under which it maintains the railcars and provides other ancillary services.

