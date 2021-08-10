Alliance Trust (LON:ATST) Sets New 52-Week High at $1,020.50

Shares of Alliance Trust PLC (LON:ATST) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,020.50 ($13.33) and last traded at GBX 1,014.23 ($13.25), with a volume of 28221 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,014 ($13.25).

The company has a market cap of £3.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 994.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.99.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a GBX 3.70 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.37%. Alliance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.06%.

In other Alliance Trust news, insider Christopher Samuel bought 55 shares of Alliance Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 990 ($12.93) per share, with a total value of £544.50 ($711.39).

About Alliance Trust (LON:ATST)

Alliance Trust PLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail investors and institutional investors. It invests in public equity markets. Alliance Trust PLC was founded on April 21, 1888 and is based in Dundee, United Kingdom with an additional office in London, United Kingdom.

