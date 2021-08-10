Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Purchases 3,900 Shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) by 48.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Cohu were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its holdings in Cohu by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 165,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,924,000 after buying an additional 18,528 shares during the last quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP increased its position in Cohu by 103.1% during the 1st quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 234,813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,825,000 after purchasing an additional 119,174 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Cohu during the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Cohu by 1,235.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 123,864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,182,000 after purchasing an additional 114,591 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Cohu during the 1st quarter valued at $6,234,000. Institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Cohu news, Director Andrew M. Caggia sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total transaction of $175,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William Bendush sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total transaction of $350,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,835,320.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,000 shares of company stock worth $1,235,500 over the last three months. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of COHU stock opened at $34.27 on Tuesday. Cohu, Inc. has a one year low of $15.73 and a one year high of $51.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.17. Cohu had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 17.97%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cohu, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on COHU. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Cohu from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Cohu from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Cohu from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Cohu in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

Cohu, Inc engages in the provision of back-end semiconductor equipment and services. It offers test and handling capital equipment, interface products, and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. It operates through the Semiconductor Test and Inspection; and Printed Circuit Board Test segments.

