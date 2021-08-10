Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Raises Holdings in Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) by 79.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Unisys were worth $452,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UIS. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Unisys by 573.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,926 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Unisys by 123.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,670 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Unisys by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,048 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Unisys by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,419 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Unisys in the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Unisys alerts:

NYSE UIS opened at $24.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 0.47. Unisys Co. has a twelve month low of $10.12 and a twelve month high of $28.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.62.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The information technology services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $517.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.57 million. Unisys had a negative return on equity of 59.99% and a negative net margin of 23.08%. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity upgraded Unisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

In related news, SVP Gerald P. Kenney sold 12,790 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.72, for a total transaction of $354,538.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 95,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,636,532.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gerald P. Kenney sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total value of $242,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 72,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,753,832.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,925 shares of company stock valued at $931,358. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Unisys Profile

Unisys Corp. engages in the provision of security-centric information technology solutions for clients across the government, financial services, and commercial markets. It operates through the Services and Technology business segments. The Services segment consists of cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services.

Read More: Market Timing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Unisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.