West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) CFO Douglas R. Gulling Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) CFO Douglas R. Gulling sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.98, for a total transaction of $154,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,186 shares in the company, valued at $2,174,362.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of WTBA stock opened at $30.73 on Tuesday. West Bancorporation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.50 and a 1 year high of $31.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $508.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.17. West Bancorporation had a net margin of 36.93% and a return on equity of 18.10%. Equities research analysts anticipate that West Bancorporation, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. West Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.48%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in West Bancorporation by 37.9% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in West Bancorporation in the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in West Bancorporation by 61.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in West Bancorporation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in West Bancorporation by 140.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 7,813 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.07% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of West Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

About West Bancorporation

West Bancorporation, Inc operates as the financial holding company for West Bank that provides community banking and trust services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit.

