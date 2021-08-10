Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Cuts Holdings in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its stake in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in PROG were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PROG by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,557,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,471,000 after acquiring an additional 745,544 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of PROG in the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,634,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PROG by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,885,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,636,000 after acquiring an additional 230,930 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of PROG by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,683,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,897,000 after acquiring an additional 225,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PROG by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,452,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,861,000 after acquiring an additional 592,167 shares during the last quarter. 95.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of PROG from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of PROG from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PROG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of PROG from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist lowered their price target on shares of PROG from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

Shares of NYSE PRG opened at $43.49 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.27 and a 12 month high of $67.20. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.52.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.23. PROG had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 29.18%. Research analysts expect that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

In other PROG news, CEO Steven A. Michaels bought 7,500 shares of PROG stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.91 per share, with a total value of $321,825.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian Garner bought 2,500 shares of PROG stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.89 per share, for a total transaction of $107,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,257 shares in the company, valued at $740,152.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 12,500 shares of company stock valued at $536,825 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

PROG Holdings, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in two segments, Progressive Leasing and Vive. The Progressive Leasing segment offers lease-purchase solutions to customers for various merchandize in the furniture, appliances, electronics, jewelry, mobile phones and accessories, mattresses, and automobile electronics and accessories markets through point-of-sale and e-commerce retail partners, as well in-store, mobile, and online solutions.

