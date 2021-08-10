Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Reduces Stake in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its position in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,841 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Kirby were worth $412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Kirby by 25.5% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 816 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Kirby by 434.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 850 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Kirby in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kirby in the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Kirby in the first quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William M. Waterman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total transaction of $1,652,750.00. Also, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.59, for a total value of $208,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,442,347.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KEX opened at $56.46 on Tuesday. Kirby Co. has a 12-month low of $35.10 and a 12-month high of $70.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.06, a PEG ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The shipping company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. Kirby had a return on equity of 1.83% and a net margin of 2.77%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kirby Co. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Gabelli reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kirby in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Kirby from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kirby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, G.Research downgraded Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.33.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

