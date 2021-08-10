NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) Price Target Raised to $32.00

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) had its target price raised by Cowen from $20.00 to $32.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on NGM. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.73.

NGM stock opened at $23.82 on Monday. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $14.90 and a 52-week high of $32.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -15.17 and a beta of 2.02.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.13). NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 131.14% and a negative return on equity of 35.28%. On average, research analysts predict that NGM Biopharmaceuticals will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Exane Derivatives raised its position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 12.4% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 6,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 24.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. 55.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. Its lead product candidate, aldafermin, is designed for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, with liver fibrosis stage 2, 3, or 4.

