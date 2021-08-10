Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) Given a €128.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €128.00 ($150.59) target price on Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on Rheinmetall in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Independent Research set a €101.00 ($118.82) target price on Rheinmetall and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Nord/LB set a €86.00 ($101.18) target price on Rheinmetall and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Warburg Research set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on Rheinmetall in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America set a €121.00 ($142.35) target price on Rheinmetall in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rheinmetall currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €114.36 ($134.55).

ETR RHM opened at €83.08 ($97.74) on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is €83.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.08. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.87. Rheinmetall has a 1 year low of €61.08 ($71.86) and a 1 year high of €93.80 ($110.35).

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as emissions reduction, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hard parts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

