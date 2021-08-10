The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Given New $62.00 Price Target at Barclays

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. raised their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $52.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LSXMA opened at $48.31 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.21 billion, a PE ratio of -29.46 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52-week low of $31.64 and a 52-week high of $49.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.12.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a positive return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 6.49%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LSXMA. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the first quarter worth $39,009,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the fourth quarter worth $30,278,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 705.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 675,967 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,796,000 after purchasing an additional 592,092 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 348.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 586,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,314,000 after purchasing an additional 455,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mountain Vantage Advisers L.L.C. boosted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 249.0% in the first quarter. New Mountain Vantage Advisers L.L.C. now owns 396,387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,473,000 after acquiring an additional 282,814 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.26% of the company’s stock.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

