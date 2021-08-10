Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) Price Target Cut to $61.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) had its price target trimmed by Wedbush from $68.00 to $61.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Immunic from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Immunic in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. JMP Securities reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $56.00 target price (up from $55.00) on shares of Immunic in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Aegis started coverage on shares of Immunic in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $54.67.

NASDAQ:IMUX opened at $9.80 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.72. Immunic has a 52 week low of $7.69 and a 52 week high of $28.21. The company has a market cap of $257.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 2.03.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.14). On average, analysts expect that Immunic will post -3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Duane Nash acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.75 per share, with a total value of $51,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 14,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,908. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IMUX. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Immunic by 111.8% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 433,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,903,000 after purchasing an additional 228,547 shares during the last quarter. Otter Creek Advisors LLC bought a new position in Immunic during the 1st quarter valued at about $558,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC lifted its stake in Immunic by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 401,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,395,000 after acquiring an additional 34,527 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Immunic by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 734,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,712,000 after acquiring an additional 15,671 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Immunic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $174,000. 35.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Immunic

Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. Its lead development program is IMU-838, which is in Phase 2 clinical for treatment of relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, inflammatory bowel disease, and other chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, as well as to treat coronavirus disease.

