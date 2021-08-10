Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Price Target Lowered to $180.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity from $195.00 to $180.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. SVB Leerink restated a buy rating on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Sunday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $164.00.

Get Guardant Health alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GH opened at $114.40 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $118.84. The company has a current ratio of 21.29, a quick ratio of 20.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.34 and a beta of 0.50. Guardant Health has a 1 year low of $79.21 and a 1 year high of $181.07.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.09). Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 116.99% and a negative return on equity of 34.83%. On average, analysts predict that Guardant Health will post -3.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ian T. Clark sold 10,559 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,372,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,719 shares in the company, valued at $743,470. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.27, for a total transaction of $613,148.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,117,560.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GH. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 7.7% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 51,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,862,000 after acquiring an additional 3,698 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,829,000. Rathbone Brothers plc raised its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 62.4% in the first quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 61,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,345,000 after acquiring an additional 23,513 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 1.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 26.5% in the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 127,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,888,000 after acquiring an additional 26,790 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.