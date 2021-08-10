Stifel Nicolaus Initiates Coverage on Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID)

Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID) in a research report report published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on RPID. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems in a research note on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ RPID opened at $22.31 on Monday. Rapid Micro Biosystems has a twelve month low of $18.42 and a twelve month high of $27.04.

Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc is a life sciences technology company. It provides automation solutions to healthcare products. Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc is based in LOWELL, Mass.

