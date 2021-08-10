Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) PT Raised to $82.00 at Oppenheimer

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) had its price objective raised by Oppenheimer from $76.00 to $82.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PRTA. Bank of America upgraded Prothena from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. initiated coverage on shares of Prothena in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Prothena from $29.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Prothena from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Prothena from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Prothena has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $57.30.

Shares of PRTA stock opened at $57.17 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.07. Prothena has a one year low of $9.67 and a one year high of $67.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of -18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 102.89 and a beta of 1.47.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Prothena had a negative net margin of 14,255.73% and a negative return on equity of 57.65%. Equities research analysts forecast that Prothena will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Wagner M. Zago sold 115,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total value of $5,318,787.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $692,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christopher S. Henney sold 23,892 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total transaction of $1,326,244.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $971,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 167,250 shares of company stock worth $8,081,192. Corporate insiders own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Prothena during the second quarter worth about $82,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prothena by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prothena by 106.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Prothena by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 61,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Prothena in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,126,000. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, an antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.

