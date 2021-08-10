Mizuho Begins Coverage on Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO)

Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PECO. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research report on Monday. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.71.

NASDAQ:PECO opened at $30.08 on Monday. Phillips Edison & Company Inc has a 1 year low of $26.51 and a 1 year high of $30.23.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%.

About Phillips Edison & Company Inc

Phillips Edison & Company Inc is an owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored neighborhood shopping centers. It owned equity interests in real estate properties, including wholly-owned real estate properties and shopping center properties. Phillips Edison & Company Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

