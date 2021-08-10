Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) PT Raised to $160.00

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the medical research company’s stock.

NTRA has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Natera from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Natera from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Natera from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Natera from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Natera in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a market perform rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Natera presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $138.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRA opened at $114.83 on Monday. Natera has a 1-year low of $49.16 and a 1-year high of $127.19. The firm has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.04 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $110.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.74 and a quick ratio of 4.60.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The medical research company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.27). Natera had a negative return on equity of 59.71% and a negative net margin of 57.47%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Natera will post -3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Natera news, Director Roelof Botha sold 67,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total value of $6,354,223.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 13,007 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.05, for a total transaction of $1,210,301.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 72,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,769,573.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 250,505 shares of company stock valued at $25,508,609 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Natera during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tobam acquired a new position in Natera during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Natera during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Natera during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Natera during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

