1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) Downgraded by Robert W. Baird to “Neutral”

Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of 1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has $31.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $43.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. lowered their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on 1Life Healthcare in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $45.56.

NASDAQ:ONEM opened at $27.16 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.34. 1Life Healthcare has a 52 week low of $25.30 and a 52 week high of $59.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.72 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 5.49, a current ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.12). 1Life Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 18.06% and a negative net margin of 22.27%. The firm had revenue of $120.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that 1Life Healthcare will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David P. Kennedy sold 2,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total value of $73,589.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David P. Kennedy sold 5,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.60, for a total transaction of $186,681.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 6.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 121,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,752,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 7.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 5.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 82,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,223,000 after buying an additional 4,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new stake in 1Life Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $2,597,000. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About 1Life Healthcare

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

