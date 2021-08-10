Squarepoint Ops LLC Invests $384,000 in Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:WPF)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:WPF) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 38,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WPF. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Foley Trasimene Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $45,852,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Foley Trasimene Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $36,144,000. Greenlight Capital Inc. bought a new position in Foley Trasimene Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $16,666,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Foley Trasimene Acquisition by 13,430.3% during the first quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,653,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenhouse Funds LLLP bought a new position in Foley Trasimene Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $14,313,000. 56.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

In other Foley Trasimene Acquisition news, major shareholder William P. Foley II bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.98 per share, for a total transaction of $998,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $998,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Richard N. Massey bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.90 per share, for a total transaction of $99,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $99,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

NYSE WPF opened at $10.45 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.75. Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.58 and a 12 month high of $14.51.

Foley Trasimene Acquisition Company Profile

Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses on identifying a prospective target business in financial technology or business process outsourcing.

