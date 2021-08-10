Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases New Shares in Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 23,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Chinook Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Chinook Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $159,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Chinook Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $239,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Chinook Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $276,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Chinook Therapeutics by 951.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 18,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 16,378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KDNY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chinook Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Bloom Burton restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.75.

In related news, insider Alan Glicklich sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total value of $327,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $327,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 29.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ KDNY opened at $12.42 on Tuesday. Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.95 and a 52 week high of $21.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.69. The stock has a market cap of $554.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 0.06.

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $0.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.25 million. Chinook Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 63.71% and a negative net margin of 1,122.34%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision medicines for kidney diseases. The company's lead clinical program is atrasentan, a Phase III endothelin receptor antagonist for the treatment of IgA nephropathy and other primary glomerular diseases.

