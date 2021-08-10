Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) vs. Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Financial Contrast

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) and Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Acadia Realty Trust and Regency Centers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Acadia Realty Trust 0 2 4 0 2.67 Regency Centers 0 7 6 0 2.46

Acadia Realty Trust currently has a consensus price target of $19.14, suggesting a potential downside of 10.30%. Regency Centers has a consensus price target of $63.55, suggesting a potential downside of 2.82%. Given Regency Centers’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Regency Centers is more favorable than Acadia Realty Trust.

Volatility and Risk

Acadia Realty Trust has a beta of 1.48, meaning that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Regency Centers has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Acadia Realty Trust and Regency Centers’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acadia Realty Trust $255.48 million 7.39 -$8.76 million $1.02 20.92 Regency Centers $1.02 billion 10.93 $44.89 million $2.95 22.17

Regency Centers has higher revenue and earnings than Acadia Realty Trust. Acadia Realty Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Regency Centers, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

85.6% of Acadia Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.4% of Regency Centers shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of Acadia Realty Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Regency Centers shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Acadia Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Regency Centers pays an annual dividend of $2.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Acadia Realty Trust pays out 58.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Regency Centers pays out 80.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Acadia Realty Trust has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Regency Centers has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Acadia Realty Trust and Regency Centers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acadia Realty Trust -4.10% -0.52% -0.26% Regency Centers 15.03% 2.74% 1.52%

Summary

Regency Centers beats Acadia Realty Trust on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Acadia Realty Trust Company Profile

Acadia Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in delivering operating platforms and investment strategy. It operates through the following business segments: Core Portfolio, Funds, and Structured Financing. The Core Portfolio segment consists of retail properties. The Funds segment handles retail real estate. The Structured Financing segment involves earnings and expenses related to notes and mortgages receivable which are held within the Core Portfolio or the Funds. The company was founded by Kenneth F. Bernstein in 1964 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers. Operating as a fully integrated real estate company, Regency Centers is a qualified real estate investment trust (REIT) that is self-administered, self-managed, and an S&P 500 Index member.

