Analyzing NeuroOne Medical Technologies (OTCMKTS:NMTC) and TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA)

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) and NeuroOne Medical Technologies (OTCMKTS:NMTC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares TELA Bio and NeuroOne Medical Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TELA Bio $18.21 million 10.78 -$28.79 million ($2.23) -6.10 NeuroOne Medical Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

NeuroOne Medical Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than TELA Bio.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for TELA Bio and NeuroOne Medical Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TELA Bio 0 0 2 0 3.00 NeuroOne Medical Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

TELA Bio presently has a consensus price target of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 39.71%. Given TELA Bio’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe TELA Bio is more favorable than NeuroOne Medical Technologies.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

67.8% of TELA Bio shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.9% of TELA Bio shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares TELA Bio and NeuroOne Medical Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TELA Bio -145.90% -56.47% -33.51% NeuroOne Medical Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Summary

TELA Bio beats NeuroOne Medical Technologies on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TELA Bio

TELA Bio, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and marketing of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. The company provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs. It markets its products through a single direct sales force, principally in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

About NeuroOne Medical Technologies

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corp. operates as a medical technology company. It focuses on development and commercialization of thin film electrode technology for cEEG and sEEG recording, brain stimulation and ablation solutions for patients suffering from brain related disorders. The company was founded on August 20, 2009 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, MN.

