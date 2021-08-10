Virtu Financial LLC Purchases New Shares in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 18,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Get BiondVax Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of BVXV opened at $2.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $32.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.92. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has a 52 week low of $2.28 and a 52 week high of $49.90.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter.

About BiondVax Pharmaceuticals

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of immunomodulation therapies for infectious diseases. It focuses on M-001, a novel flu vaccine candidate that was designed to provide multi-strain and multi-season protection against current and future, seasonal and pandemic influenza.

Further Reading: Buyback

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BVXV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV).

Receive News & Ratings for BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BiondVax Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.