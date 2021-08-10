Virtu Financial LLC Takes Position in Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 12,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LINC. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 3,626 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Lincoln Educational Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $275,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services by 15,731.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 21,552 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Lincoln Educational Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 5,980 shares during the period. 62.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lincoln Educational Services alerts:

NASDAQ LINC opened at $6.96 on Tuesday. Lincoln Educational Services Co. has a 1 year low of $4.42 and a 1 year high of $8.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $187.20 million, a PE ratio of 4.17, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.41.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 39.15%. On average, analysts forecast that Lincoln Educational Services Co. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lincoln Educational Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

About Lincoln Educational Services

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, Healthcare and Other Professions, and Transitional.

Read More: What are gap-down stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LINC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Educational Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Educational Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.