Virtu Financial LLC Takes Position in Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 12,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LINC. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 3,626 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Lincoln Educational Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $275,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services by 15,731.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 21,552 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Lincoln Educational Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 5,980 shares during the period. 62.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NASDAQ LINC opened at $6.96 on Tuesday. Lincoln Educational Services Co. has a 1 year low of $4.42 and a 1 year high of $8.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $187.20 million, a PE ratio of 4.17, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.41.
Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lincoln Educational Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.25.
About Lincoln Educational Services
Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, Healthcare and Other Professions, and Transitional.
Read More: What are gap-down stocks?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LINC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC).
Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Educational Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Educational Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.