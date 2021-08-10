Virtu Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 20,347 Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ:APOP)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ:APOP) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.91% of Cellect Biotechnology at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cellect Biotechnology during the first quarter valued at $52,000. 9.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of APOP opened at $4.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.34 million, a PE ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.77. Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. has a 12 month low of $1.65 and a 12 month high of $7.15.

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. engages in the provision of regenerative medicine. Its activities include development of regenerative medicine through the development of products facilitating immune stem cell selection. The company also develops innovative technology, which allows the default stem cells by dramatically reducing of complications existing in conventional selection methods.

