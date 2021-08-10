Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY) Shares Sold by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY) by 80.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,238 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.05% of Amplify Energy worth $55,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amplify Energy during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify Energy in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify Energy in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amplify Energy by 112.4% in the first quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 12,700 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify Energy in the first quarter valued at $101,000. Institutional investors own 32.46% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amplify Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Amplify Energy from $4.40 to $6.20 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th.

Shares of Amplify Energy stock opened at $3.72 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 4.10. Amplify Energy Corp. has a 12-month low of $0.62 and a 12-month high of $4.67.

About Amplify Energy

Amplify Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in Oklahoma, the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and Eagle Ford.

