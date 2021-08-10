Virtu Financial LLC Makes New Investment in BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurion Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of BELLUS Health by 2,813.6% during the first quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 2,913,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,188,000 after buying an additional 2,813,619 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of BELLUS Health by 11.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,068,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,952,000 after buying an additional 211,452 shares in the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC grew its position in shares of BELLUS Health by 300.0% during the first quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of BELLUS Health during the first quarter worth about $1,205,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in BELLUS Health by 348.6% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 170,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 132,800 shares in the last quarter. 60.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BLU. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of BELLUS Health in a report on Sunday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BELLUS Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on BELLUS Health in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BELLUS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.13.

BLU stock opened at $3.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.81 million, a P/E ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 0.20. BELLUS Health Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.01 and a twelve month high of $4.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.14.

BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.06). BELLUS Health had a negative net margin of 249,173.31% and a negative return on equity of 28.96%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BELLUS Health Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BELLUS Health

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic cough and other hypersensitization disorders. Its lead drug candidate includes BLU-5937, an oral small molecule antagonist of the P2X3 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus.

